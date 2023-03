KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews responded to a house fire in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Portage and Bryant streets before 8 a.m.

The road was blocked while crews worked to put out the fire.

The fire has since been contained, according to KDPS.

No injuries were reported.

