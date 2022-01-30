Kalamazoo fire under control in 10 minutes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers brought a fire under control within 10 minutes of their arrival in the 300 block of E. Michigan Avenue.

Authorities report that a structure fire occurred in a building utilized for residential and commercial purposes on Jan. 30, 2022, at 3:43 p.m. Crews remained on scene for more than an hour cleaning and assessing damages.

Those with information regarding the structure fire are urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100