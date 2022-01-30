Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo fire under control in 10 minutes

items.[0].image.alt
KDPS
KDPS
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 17:41:35-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers brought a fire under control within 10 minutes of their arrival in the 300 block of E. Michigan Avenue.

Authorities report that a structure fire occurred in a building utilized for residential and commercial purposes on Jan. 30, 2022, at 3:43 p.m. Crews remained on scene for more than an hour cleaning and assessing damages.

Those with information regarding the structure fire are urged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News