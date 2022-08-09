Kalamazoo fire closes roads

UPDATE: Fire confirmed at Best Way Disposal — a residential and commercial waste business that offers recycling, portable restrooms, and yard waste services.

In a tweet at about 3:30 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells people to avoid Miller Rd between Emerald Dr. and Millcork St. for a large fire.

The Kalamazoo Dept. Of Public Safety are responding to what they say is a “large fire” just east of the city’s Milwood neighborhood.



There is heavy smoke in the air, but I cannot see any flames.



As of now, Miller Rd. between Emerald Dr. & Millcork St. is blocked off. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/mSj0iJIn91 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 9, 2022

We are working to learn more about the situation and will update this article as soon as information has been shared.