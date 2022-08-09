Watch Now
Kalamazoo fire closes roads

Posted at 4:32 AM, Aug 09, 2022
UPDATE: Fire confirmed at Best Way Disposal — a residential and commercial waste business that offers recycling, portable restrooms, and yard waste services.

In a tweet at about 3:30 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells people to avoid Miller Rd between Emerald Dr. and Millcork St. for a large fire.

We are working to learn more about the situation and will update this article as soon as information has been shared.

