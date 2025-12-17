Kalamazoo family receives free home after months of homelessness, living in shelter and RV

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Finding affordable housing has become increasingly difficult for families across the country, and one Kalamazoo family's journey from homelessness to homeownership shows both the challenges and unexpected kindness that can emerge during desperate times.

Andrea Philipp's home is filled with messages of faith and gratitude. Between family photos and Christmas decorations, her message is clear: she's thankful for how far she and her family have come.

"The more I trusted god, it all fell into place for me," Philipp said.

Just a few months ago, Philipp and her family were living in a shelter in Holland. The shelter required her to find employment, but also mandated that her children couldn't be left unattended. Some of her kids are teenagers, but still required her watchful eye at the shelter.

With only being able to work during school hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., her employment options were severely limited.

Unable to find stable income, the family needed a new place to stay.

"Everywhere was full, full, full, full. That wasn't helping. Nothing was helping," Philipp said.

The first sign of hope came when the family was given an RV to live in.

"Having five cats and four children in a parking lot…and it was getting cold at night. If anyone wants to turn this into a movie, just get ahold of me," Philipp said.

Realizing she needed a new plan, the family made it as far as Paw Paw, in the RV, then stayed at a hotel in Kalamazoo.

"That point, I was like let's look into apartments, roomshares, trailers, trailer parks. Anywhere. Where are we going?" Philipp said.

Their search led them to a double-wide trailer that needed some work. When Philipp explained her situation to the owners, she was honest about her financial limitations.

"I explained my situation. I said I don't have money down. Maybe a payment plan? He said let me go home and talk to my wife," Philipp said.

The next morning brought news that changed everything.

"She called me the next morning, and she literally said, 'we want to give it to you.' And…sorry. I literally fell to my knees. I was pinching myself. Is this real?" Philipp said.

The family now has a place to call home, complete with space for a Christmas tree and individual bedrooms.

"I like it, it's spacious. I got my own room," said Nathan, Andrea's son.

Timothy Philipp, Andrea's husband and Nathan's stepfather, described the emotional impact of having a secure home.

"I don't really think words can describe the feeling you have inside, to know that safe. And secure. With the people you love the most. In a safe spot," Timothy Philipp said.

For Andrea, the experience reinforced her faith in humanity.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel, and there are good people. I've witnessed it. My testimony," Philipp said.

The couple who gifted the family the double-wide trailer chose to remain anonymous, saying through a phone conversation that it simply felt like the right thing to do.

