Kalamazoo family displaced after kitchen fire leaves substantial smoke damage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A family has been displaced after a fire started in the kitchen of their home on late Friday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they received calls at 11:00 p.m. for a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Glendale Boulevard.

KDPS says all residents had evacuated.

Fire officials found fire in the kitchen of the home when they arrived. They say they were able to get the fire out in just over 10 minutes.

The home had substantial smoke damage and was not inhabitable.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (269) 337-8260. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app or online.