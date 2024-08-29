Kalamazoo families expecting a baby could receive $7,500 in 2025

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Expecting a baby in the coming year and feeling overwhelmed? A new program aimed at easing the financial burden for expecting mothers in Kalamazoo may provide some relief.

The Kalamazoo Community Foundation is introducing a new initiative that offers financial support to families welcoming babies. Alyssa Stewart, chief community impact officer at the foundation, says the program includes a $1,500 prenatal payment followed by $500 monthly payments for the baby's first year.

"So, that's 13 payments overall, totaling $7,500," Stewart said. "It's really intended to support families during that critical period of having a baby," she told FOX 17.

The RX Kids program seeks to eliminate infant poverty, particularly during the first year of life, a time when many families experience a spike in financial strain due to the changes associated with bringing a new baby into the world.

According to Stewart, the program originally launched in Flint this year and will officially launch in Kalamazoo in January 2025.

"All families really have to do is document that they are a resident of the city of Kalamazoo and that they're pregnant, and those two things qualify them," Stewart said.

Kalamazoo averages about 840 births each year, and Stewart believes this program could benefit many local families.

"When a majority of our babies are being born into a financially difficult situation, we know that that makes the beginning of their life a little bit harder than we want it to be," she said.

Data from United Way reveals that out of nearly 30,000 households in Kalamazoo, 53 percent live below the ALICE threshold — meaning they are above the poverty level but still struggle to make ends meet.

"It's a really effective time to ensure that kids have access to food, learning materials, safe shelter, all of those things because it just really sets up their trajectory for the rest of their life," Stewart added.

The Kalamazoo Community Foundation has secured funding from several local organizations to launch this initiative.

The foundation wants this to be at least a five-year pilot program. For those interested in donating, click here.

