Kalamazoo Event Center, a $500M project, aims to bring Western Michigan students downtown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo skyline is changing. A more than $500 million event center is under construction downtown, privately funded by Greenleaf Hospitality, and it has Western Michigan University Broncos in mind.

The Kalamazoo Event Center will feature Western Michigan's branding, with the university's campus located about 2.5 miles away. The decision is a strategic investment aimed at drawing Western Michigan students to downtown Kalamazoo. The center is expected to open in a little more than a year.

Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna said the project strengthens the bond between the university and the city.

"It matters because Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo are integrally linked. But we need to be tighter. This will draw our students, our student athletes, our community to a world class opportunity," Kavalhuna said.

Greenleaf Hospitality CEO Tim Rayman said the student experience was a driving factor in the design process.

"We know students really want a place of vibrancy and activity, and energy, and that's been a lot of our focus. Even so much that we met with the Lawson Lunatics, to kind of design what the fan experience is going to be for them," Rayman said.

The Kalamazoo Event Center will include 20,000 square feet of event space and will serve as the home venue for Western Michigan basketball, the Kalamazoo Wings and Western Michigan hockey. Transportation from campus to the event center is also being planned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube