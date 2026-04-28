Kalamazoo Emergency Management shares new list of road closures after Monday evening storm damage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was a long night, and a long day is ahead for crews in Kalamazoo after high winds and storms blew through Monday night.

Tuesday morning, Emergency management shared an updated list of streets and intersections closed due to downed trees and/or power lines.

They include:

• 1300 N Rose St

• Norway Ave & N Rose St

• 500 Wheaton Ave

• 1300 Alamo Ave

• 800 Hoffman Ct

• 1703 Princeton Ave

• 815 Woodward Ave

• Princeton Ave & Hopkins St

• Amherst Ave & Madison St

• 3713 Adams St

• 1128 N Church St

• Woodbury Ave & Ada St

• Cobb St & Mabel St

• 4041 Lakeside

• 1930 Dickie Dr

• 629 Jefferson Pl

• 1410 Sheridan Dr

• 2829 Appletree

• Center St & Charlotte Ave

• 223 Monroe

• 912 E Cork St

• Collins St & Portage St

• 630 Dwight

• 409 Ingleside

• 623 Denner

• Stuart St & Kalamazoo Ave

• 1400 Academy St

• 727 Wheaton Ave

• 2226 Fredrick St

• Merrill St & Forest St

• 2400 Bruce St

• Lomond Dr

• Forest Glen & Bronson Blvd

• 1000 N Rose St

• 1233 Reycraft Dr

• Pasadena Ave & Homecrest Ave

• Homecrest Ave & Portage St

• Banbury Rd & Moreland Ave

Crews also remind neighbors to stay away from any downed power line, reminding there is no safe way to tell if a line is energized. Contact with an energized line can kill you.

WATCH: Massive tree crashes into a Kalamazoo family's home during Monday storm

'It's heartbreaking': Massive tree crashes into a Kalamazoo family's home during Monday storm

Consumers Energy is also powering a wide swath of power outages in the area Tuesday morning.

CONSUMERS ENERGY OUTAGE MAP AS OF 7:30 A.M. TUESDAY:

Consumers Energy

You can check the outage map for estimated restoration times in your neighborhood here.

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