Kalamazoo drug investigations net 3 arrests, drugs, cash, and more confiscated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple warrants were executed Tuesday and Wednesday; Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) confiscated drugs, cash, and guns in the process.
Gull Rd between Elkerton Ave and Texel Dr
Seized:
5oz of Fentanyl
Arrested:
30-year-old man
Fox Ridge Dr, off Alamo Ave near Prairie Ave
Seized:
1oz powder cocaine
1oz crack cocaine
2 firearms— one was unregistered, the serial number for the other had been destroyed
Arrested:
34-year-old man, previously convicted of weapons-related charges and barred from possessing a firearm
Ridgeway Circle, off Ridgeway Ln and Drake Rd
Seized:
3lbs powder cocaine
1 unregistered firearm
2 vehicles
A large sum of cash, believed to be drug profits
Arrested:
49-year-old man, previously convicted of weapons-related charges and barred from possessing a firearm
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not release names of the suspects, all of which are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment on charges.
