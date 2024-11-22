Kalamazoo drug investigations net 3 arrests, drugs, cash, and more confiscated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple warrants were executed Tuesday and Wednesday; Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) confiscated drugs, cash, and guns in the process.

Gull Rd between Elkerton Ave and Texel Dr

Seized:

5oz of Fentanyl

Arrested:

30-year-old man

Fox Ridge Dr, off Alamo Ave near Prairie Ave

Seized:

1oz powder cocaine

1oz crack cocaine

2 firearms— one was unregistered, the serial number for the other had been destroyed

Arrested:

34-year-old man, previously convicted of weapons-related charges and barred from possessing a firearm

Ridgeway Circle, off Ridgeway Ln and Drake Rd

Seized:

3lbs powder cocaine

1 unregistered firearm

2 vehicles

A large sum of cash, believed to be drug profits

Arrested:

49-year-old man, previously convicted of weapons-related charges and barred from possessing a firearm

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not release names of the suspects, all of which are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment on charges.

