Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety respond to residential structure fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Alpine Street.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of the residence at about 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a fire inside the residence. It appeared that the fire had started in the basement of the home.

The fire was brought under control after about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kalamazoo’s fire marshal at 269-337-8260.

