Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigates shooting that injured 1

Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 30, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating after a Thursday morning shooting sent a person to the hospital.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Trimble Avenue, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

KDPS says the person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

