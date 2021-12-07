Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns in 2022

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is back and fans of beer, wine and spirits can mark their calendars for Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, 2022.

The decade-old event was recently renamed from Kalamazoo Beer Week in 2020 to allow local distilleries and wineries to join in with breweries and celebrate the craft beverage industry as a whole, according to a news release Tuesday.

“This weeklong event is a great way to highlight our local craft beverage makers and partners around Kalamazoo County and encourage both our residents and visitors to enjoy Kalamazoo’s craft beverage scene,” said Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo, the organization that manages the event. “We held a modified version of the event last year with hybrid offerings like take-home pairing kits with a virtual component, but this year we’re looking forward to having more in-person and interactive events back, which is at the heart of Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week.”

Past years’ events have included beer and dessert pairings, specialty tap takeovers, spelling bees, make and take classes and sessions to meet brewers and makers.

Specific events and craft beverage specials for the 2022 event will be posted in early January.