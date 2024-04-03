Kalamazoo couple charged for smothering death of 6-month-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo couple has been charged for the death of their 6-month-old infant late last year.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Faith Roldan was found unresponsive in the 800 block of Davis Street on the morning of Dec. 13, 2023. The child was taken to Bronson Hospital, where she later died.

Jose Roldan, the girl’s father, admitted to falling asleep on the couch with Faith at his side, the probable cause affidavit reads. He later awoke to find the child unresponsive between the cushions. He then woke Ladesha Powe, the girl’s mother, who then dialed 911.

The father reportedly admitted he and Ladesha were intoxicated the night before.

Investigators say video evidence shows the couple drinking large amounts of alcohol in the living room. Jose is reportedly seen lying down to sleep, with Ladesha seated next to his feet while holding Faith. Ladesha is then shown falling asleep when Faith falls and becomes wedged between her father and the couch’s rear cushion, documents say.

That video then shows Jose adjusting position and smothering Faith, who starts kicking and crying until she becomes motionless, according to the affidavit. The mother awakes and looks for the baby prior to giving up and making her way to the bedroom to fall back asleep.

Court officials say Faith’s death was ruled a homicide by mechanical asphyxia.

Jose and Ladesha were both charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. They are scheduled to reappear in court later this month.

