Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival to be held August 10-13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival is returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held from Wednesday, August 10-Saturday, August 13.

The event will focus on 4-H programs and youth education. It will also provide agricultural education to local kids and families.

4-H livestock and horse shows will be held on both Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday August 11. On Friday, August 12, a livestock auction will be held at 1 p.m. A silent auction will be held on both Friday and Saturday. The money from the auction will be used to benefit the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.

The Family Festival will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. It will feature an inflatable fun zone, 4-H exhibits, and food vendors. There will also be hands-on demonstrations from the 4-H youth, along with educational activities.

The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival will run from August 10-13. More information on the event can be found on the Kalamazoo County Fair’s website.

