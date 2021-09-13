Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 involved in armed robbery

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in custody while the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office investigates a report of an armed robbery early Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to the area of 1099 Mount Royal Drive in Oshtemo Township, according to a news release.

The victim told deputies that three people approached him as he was walking to his apartment and that one of them took out a black handgun and demanded the victim’s debit card.

They then fled the scene in different directions.

One of the people involved was taken into custody near the scene.

During canvassing, deputies took another – unrelated – individual into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

The man armed with a handgun was described as Black, about 6’ in height, medium build, wearing a mask and dark clothing.

The second individual involved was described as a Black man about 5’10”, stocky build, wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a mask.

Deputies say the victim was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about – or who may have witnessed – this incident may contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.