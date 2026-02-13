Kalamazoo County scam losses already exceed $1 million in 2026, sheriff warns

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Scammers have already taken more than $1 million from Kalamazoo County residents in 2026, nearly matching the entire year's losses from 2024, according to Sheriff Richard Fuller.

"Over a million dollars. And when we look back at 2024, this entire county, we were able to look at the loss, and it was 1.2 million for the entire county," Fuller said.

Fuller has concerns about the growing threat of scammers targeting neighbors and their money. He estimates that only one in five people victimized by these crimes actually report them.

Fuller said someone in Kalamazoo County recent fell victim to a lottery scam. The scammer told the victim they had won money but needed to pay taxes upfront.

Fuller advises neighbors to keep their guard up, especially during tax season. He reminds people that if something seems too good to be true, it likely is.

"Ultimately the person realizes way too late that it's a scam," Fuller said.

Fuller said people often feel ashamed when something like this happens to them. He emphasized that these types of crimes don't discriminate against any particular group.

