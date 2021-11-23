Kalamazoo County residents advised to lock vehicles following string of larcenies

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County residents are advised to lock their car doors following a string of larcenies in the area.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says thefts occurred among vehicles that were left unlocked or still had keys inside.

Deputies also recommend removing all valuable possessions from vehicles, as these can tempt thieves to break in to your vehicle.

Firearms should also be secured.

Those who witness suspicious activities are asked to report them to the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, deputies say they are investigating the larcenies that have been reported thus far.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube