Kalamazoo County looks for residents to serve on Reparations Task Force

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is looking for residents to serve on a reparations task force, according to a news release Thursday.

It was created earlier this year after the adoption of a resolution brought forward by the Kalamazoo County Board.

“It is vital for the Reparations Task Force to have input from residents from all walks of life and professions that run the gamut, from the community organizers to doctors and attorneys, which is why I am encouraging residents to apply to be a member of the task force,” said Tami Rey, head of the task force. “This task force will take a critical look at the historical practices of racial discrimination throughout the community and have frank and open conversations to determine how to remedy the discriminatory practices that have led to disparities in wealth, housing, employment, education and health.”

The task force is seeking residents from professional fields including, but not limited to:

Health care

Education

Community organizers or activists

Workforce development

Legal

BIPOC community organizations

Finance

LGBTQIA+

Elected officials were also invited to join the board.

Once the task force completes its examinations, it’ll be recommending appropriate remedies to the county board.

Residents interested in applying can fill out this form.