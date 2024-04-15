Kalamazoo County launches scholarship to help pay for vital records

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Paying to replace a birth certificate is not always easy. To eliminate the burden, Kalamazoo County has launched a scholarship reducing the cost of vital records.

The price for a copy of a vital record is $15. County Clerk and Register of Deeds Meredith Place says the scholarship will make it free.

"We've seen time and time again, individuals come to our counter and hear the charge of $15 for a vital record," she said. "Several individuals are experiencing a financial need and have to walk away."

With the help of a $25,000 grant from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, residents won't leave empty handed again.

"Applicants can demonstrate their eligibility by providing a letter from a local social service agency that has vouched for their financial need," she said.

The list of participating organizations can be found here.

