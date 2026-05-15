Kalamazoo County investigating water quality concerns at jail

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Government is investigating with health officials regarding water quality concerns at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Officials claim that the water had varying levels of lead and copper, however all kitchen sinks tested non-detect for lead.

After an investigation in February, health officials say one cafeteria kitchenette sink not used for food preparation showed slightly elevated levels. These results prompted the facility to use bottled water, additional tests, flushing efforts, ordering filters, and an ongoing investigation into the jail's plumbing system.

Testing in March and April found elevated copper levels in some fixtures in the facility, but results varied by location. Although flushing and response efforts showed improvement, elevated copper levels were still identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says water from the Jail should not be consumed. Officials advise the water is safe for handwashing, showering and food preparation. Precautionary measures remain in place until it's determined they are no longer necessary.

Another round of testing will be conducted, and results are expected in late May or early June. An additional public update is expected in June.

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