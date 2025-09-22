Kalamazoo County enters purchasing agreement for McDonald's across the street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The familiar County Administration Building and a neighboring McDonald’s could soon share more than just a block.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Kalamazoo County Commission voted 7-2 to enter into a purchase agreement for 224 Kalamazoo Avenue, currently the site of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The purchase could pave the way for a new county administration building across from the existing facility.

“I’m excited what we have proposed in our motion this evening. This is a commitment of county government, to the county seat, which is in Kalamazoo. But also, as an ongoing partner in the revitalization of the urban core of our community. Creating a dynamic downtown, with options for people to engage,” said Jen Strebs, Kalamazoo County Commission Chair, during Tuesday's meeting.

The county issued a statement about the agreement, saying they need a new building to best serve Kalamazoo County in a modern and efficient way.

“Kalamazoo County is committed to keeping government services in the heart of downtown, where they remain central and accessible to all residents. We know a new administration building is needed to deliver modern, efficient service, and a new parking garage is already planned and funded. By security the property across from the current Administration building, we can maximize taxpayer dollars, consolidate efforts, and ensure a modern facility that provides flexibility to expand as needs evolve. Renovating the current facility would cause years of service disruption and still leave the County without the space and technology needed for the future. This approach also opens the current building for redevelopment, supports local jobs and economic growth, and makes a responsible investment that will serve residents well for decades to come. Kalamazoo County Spokesperson

Word of the possible sale spread on local social media, prompting questions about whether the deal would go through.

Attempts by FOX 17 to reach the franchise owner included an email to the McDonald’s PR team and a visit to the restaurant. The manager declined to comment or provide contact information for the franchise owner.

The county says the cost of the building is $9 million. When FOX 17 neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire asked to see the purchasing agreement, a county spokesperson said details will be shared once the agreement is fully executed.

During Tuesday's meeting, county leaders said the new location would also help address space issues at the nearby Pratt Justice Center.

“It also affords us flexibility, with the Pratt Justice Center, as that newly constructed and beautiful building is at capacity at this time,” said Strebs.

For now, the County Commission awaits finalization of the purchase agreement as plans for a modernized administration facility move forward.

