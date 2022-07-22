Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo County deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 08:33:35-04

RICHLAND, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a gas station.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station in Richland around 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a white man and a white woman drove away from the scene in a dark sedan after stealing lottery tickets.

It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips can also be submitted online.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered