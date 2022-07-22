Kalamazoo County deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station

RICHLAND, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a gas station.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station in Richland around 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a white man and a white woman drove away from the scene in a dark sedan after stealing lottery tickets.

It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips can also be submitted online.

