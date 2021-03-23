Kalamazoo County crash shuts down part of US-131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Both lanes on southbound US-131 at 94 are closed as a result of an accident, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority.

The City of Portage says public safety units discovered that a gold Honda had rolled over in the center median upon arrival. They tell us witnesses saw the 24-year-old female driver from Kalamazoo become involved in a road rage incident with a driver in a black pickup, who reportedly fled onto I-94.

We’re told the driver of the Honda is seriously injured and has been taken to Bronson Hospital after receiving aid from Portage firefighters.

The City of Portage says another occupant, the Honda driver’s 6-year-old child, sustained minor injuries in the crash. They say the child was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the crash are asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

It is not yet known how long the roads will be closed.

