KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of I-94 is closed following a Kalamazoo County crash.

The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority tells us the closure affects the eastbound lanes near the 87.5-mile marker, adding traffic will be rerouted at mile marker 85 near the exit at 35th Street in Galesburg for an unknown period of time.

Motorists are advised to find another route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

