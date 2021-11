KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-43 is closed following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Friday.

The Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority says the crash resulted in injuries, adding the closure affects West Main, west of Ninth Street.

Motorists are advised to refrain from driving near the area and to find an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

