Kalamazoo County apartment blaze leaves man dead

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old man died in a Saturday morning apartment fire.

At 7:57 a.m. Saturday, first responders responded to a report of a structure fire at 658 S. Drake Road in Oshtemo Township. Upon arriving at the scene, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and Life EMS made entry into an apartment, located a single occupant and rescue efforts were attempted. However, the victim — a 23-year-old man from Kalamazoo — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire marshals from Oshtemo Township and Kalamazoo Township responded to the scene along with a representative of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies said the fire appears to have been accidental but remains under investigation.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

