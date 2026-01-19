Kalamazoo community opens warming shelter, serves 150 as temperatures drop below freezing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When Kalamazoo faced below-freezing temperatures Monday and Tuesday, community members sprang into action to help unhoused neighbors stay warm.

At St. Luke's in downtown Kalamazoo, church bells rang outside while people warmed up and talked inside. The church became home to a warming shelter that emerged from community need.

"Kalamazoo comes together quite often to help out our neighbors," said Micheal Hueschen, reverend at St. Luke's.

At least 150 neighbors came through the warming shelter, which started as an idea Thursday when Megan Giambrone and other grassroots community leaders saw the forecast.

"This is a baby step, a starting step, to show that it can be done," said Giambrone, co-founder and president of United for the Unsheltered of Kalamazoo.

Inside the church, the chatter of people sharing hot coffee filled the space. Some arrived because of Shona Espinoza, a grassroots volunteer who picks people up and takes them to find shelter.

"I'm a grassroots individual, so I'm not connected to no organization," Espinoza said.

She regularly goes downtown to check if anyone needs something warm or a meal.

"Our bills are expensive. Our meals are expensive. Things are going up. But our paycheck isn't going up," Espinoza said.

The church granted the space while Giambrone and about 10 other organizations that came together felt relieved to provide this service. The warming center is open from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on January 19 and 20.

"We all know that there's just not enough places for our unhoused folks to go during the day, and during the night especially," Giambrone said.

For those wanting to help, Giambrone said the best thing to do is start. She says even bringing over a plate of cookies goes along way.

"Every little thing adds up to the big things," Giambrone said.

This marked the first time a warming center like this has been started by these community leaders. They said this was an emergency that could not be ignored.

More than 150 people sought warmth at the shelter Monday.

