Kalamazoo Co. partners with city and Portage to turn hotel into shelter

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County government is taking a major step to address homelessness and they aren't doing it alone. In a partnership with the city of Kalamazoo and Portage, they're set to bring a new shelter to the area.

"We have about 1,400 by the latest count, folks that are either doubled up, that are homeless, that are on the streets, living in shelters. And so there's an imminent need to address it," said Housing Director Mary Balkema.

County commissioners approved a plan to purchase the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on East Corck Street. The plan is to transform it into a shelter.

"The demand of homeless families exceeds what our current nonprofit infrastructure can support," Balkema told FOX 17, adding that there really is only one main shelter in the county. They need more. "Homelessness does not know a jurisdiction. They're in every school system, and so the need is great. Sixty beds, you might say, 'Mary, that's not enough,' but we believe it's a start."

The county has put in $3.5 million to purchase the hotel, with an additional $1.5 million coming from the city and $500,000 coming from Portage.

"We'll do the needed renovations. We will send out a request for qualifications for an operator for the shelter, and then we will open, so that will probably be late spring, early summer 2025," she said.

The hotel is still running. However, once converted into a family shelter, Balkema says they want to provide daycare and food.

Balkema added that this a start to addressing the problem in the county but there's a lot more work to be done. The county is building more affordable housing units.

