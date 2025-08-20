Kalamazoo Co. eyes $400k to fix high copper levels at Health & Community Services building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The water at the Kalamazoo Department of Health and Community Services is not drinkable. A county spokesperson says they first discovered higher levels of copper in the water last year, and that bottled water was brought in.

The building at 311 Alcott Street in Kalamazoo houses the Health Department, the Area Agency on Aging, the Veterans Service Office and WIC.

The levels of copper are higher than the state and federal action levels, according to the county.

VIDEO:

Water at Kalamazoo County building not drinkable due to copper levels

The issue was brought up at an August 6 Kalamazoo County Commissioners meeting. The initial ask on the agenda was to reallocate $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fix the pipes at the KDHCS.

The $400,000 in ARPA funding was given back to the county, after it was initially awarded to an area nonprofit, it was said at the meeting. Commissioners at the meeting mentioned the deadline for spending the money is approaching in December 2026.

County Commissioner Tami Rey pointed out at the meeting during discussion that the funds under ARPA were specifically set aside for communities that were disproportionately impacted. She also agreed that the issue at KDHCS should be addressed.

Commission ultimately voted to take back the $400,000, and also to pursue paying back the nonprofit for costs incurred. They did not decide whether or not to spend it on replacing the pipes at the KDHCS.

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire reached out to Kalamazoo County, requesting an interview about the pipes and water issues at the health department.

She was told they would not be doing interviews about the issue.

The county gave her the following statement:

"Last year, testing showed copper levels in the drinking water at the Heath & Community Services Department building above state and federal action levels.



Staff and visitors were notified immediately, and bottled water was brought in, which remains available until the problem is fixed.



The safety of everyone in the building comes first. We're working with County leadership to identify a permanent solution and will share updates as soon as decisions are made.



While the situation is specific to the pipes within our building, it's a good reminder for all residents and local businesses to know what's in their water and to work with their municipal drinking water provider if they have concerns about the drinking water quality.



If you have a private well, we recommend testing it every year for bacteria and nitrates, a service available through the HCS Laboratory for a small fee."

You can find agenda and meeting information for Kalamazoo County here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube