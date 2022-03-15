Watch
Kalamazoo Co. deputies respond to multiple shots fired in Oshtemo Twp.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:45:00-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired in Kalamazoo County on Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KZCSO) says the incident happened in the area of Claymoor Drive and Beckley Road in Oshtemo Township after 3 p.m.

We’re told authorities spoke with the victim on arrival, who was unhurt in the incident.

After gathering evidence and eyewitness testimonies, deputies say they were unable to produce a detailed suspect description apart from that the suspect is a thin Black man at 5’7” tall. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen running from where the bullet casings were found.

