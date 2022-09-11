Watch Now
Kalamazoo Co. deputies looking for missing man

Nathaniel Brown
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Nathaniel Brown
Posted at 10:25 PM, Sep 10, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Deputies say 20-year-old Nathaniel Brown last had contact with his family and friends around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8.

His vehicle was found at Woods Lake Park (2900 Oakland Drive), but there was no sign of Brown.

The sheriff’s office says Brown is 5-foot-10 and about 175-180 pounds.

Nathaniel Brown

He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have seen this man or know where he could be, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748.

