Kalamazoo Co. deputies looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies are looking for a driver responsible for hitting a man who was standing outside of his work truck on the side of the road and driving off.

The hit-and-run crash happened May 11 around 9:10 on Rose Arbour Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was standing outside of his work truck on the side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Jeep or Toyota.

The driver is described as a white woman with blonde hair in her late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information that could help deputies find the driver, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

