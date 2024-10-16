Kalamazoo Co Commissioner salary to nearly double in 2025

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Commissioners are getting a raise—but it was a close vote.

It came down to a 5-4 split, but commissioner salaries are jumping from $18K to just over $33K, annually with a bump for those serving as Chair or Vice Chair.

The Board says the move puts them equal to the lowest full-time pay for any employee on the county payroll.

Commissioners and the public alike— both for and against the raise — talked about balancing day jobs with their government role and the potential burden this could place on taxpayers.

"This is more than slap in the face to every employee working full-time hours for part-time wages, while the board proposes full-time wages for part-time jobs," said Denise Kellogg, a county employee.

Board members arguing for the raise, however, said this allows for people interested in joining the board more options and financial stability.

“This gives them opportunity to bridge that gap so they can go, ‘ok I can be a public servant and be at my job still’,” argued District 4 Commissioner, Abigail Wheeler. “I think that's really important because it allows the working class people to be a commissioner and to be a voice at this table."

The original proposed amount was closer to $40K but was brought down at the last meeting.

Some commissioners suggested lowering the amount even more last night - but that did not get enough support to pass.

The raise goes into effect for the 2025 term.

