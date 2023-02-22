Kalamazoo closes City Hall, facilities for storm
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 08:44:09-05
KALAMZOO, Mich. — City Hall and city facilities in Kalamazoo are closed to non-essential staff and the public due to the storm bearing down on West Michigan Wednesday.
Kalamazoo is among hundreds of closures we've received.
Essential services like public safety and utilities will continue.
