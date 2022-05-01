Kalamazoo Bike Week returning for May 2022

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Bike Week will be returning for 2022. The event will run from Saturday May 7-Saturday May 14.

Multiple events and activities are planned for throughout the week. This year will spotlight:



Locally available bicycle clubs, riding groups and shops

Group riding on the roads

Organized trail riding opportunities

Lessons on how to get bikes ready to ride and how to fix a flat

Teaching kids to ride safely

Local bicycling developments

“How to” webinars

Dirt & gravel road riding

Public safety messaging

Diversity & bicycling leaders meet & greet

Bike-related nonprofits

The Kalamazoo Bike Week is one of the oldest week-long celebrations of bicycling in the United States. It is presented by Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, a Michigan non-profit organization. “Bike Week would not be possible without the efforts of many wonderful independent organizers and sponsors” said Paul Selden, Bike Friendly Kalamazoo president. “Bike Week offers drivers and cyclists a great opportunity to put the Golden Rule into action just by following the rules of the road. We are all in this together.”

“We’re happy to say that in 2022 the area’s big annual cycling events, bicycling in social groups and even competitive rides are back on the calendar,” said Jen Johnson, co-chair of Bike Week 2022. “Bike Week also underscores the need for bicyclists and motorists to drive and bike safely-for everyone to follow the rules of the road.”

Information on the Kalamazoo Bike Week’s events and activities can be found on the event’s website.

