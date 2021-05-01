Kalamazoo Bike Week begins May 8

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 10th Annual Kalamazoo Bike Week begins Saturday, May 8, according to Bike Friendly Kalamazoo.

“We’re happy to say that this year, many of Bike Week’s featured events and activities can be enjoyed out of doors while being mindful of public health considerations or can be accessed online,” says Event Co-chair Paul Runnels. “In addition, this year we are underscoring the need for bicyclists and motorists to drive and bike safely.”

We’re told the week’s planned events include the annual mayor’s ride, group riding on roads, mountain biking, yoga for cyclists, and much more. Click here for the full list of events.

Bike Friendly Kalamazoo also says the event’s website includes safety tips, real-time updates and a downloadable poster.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube