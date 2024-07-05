Watch Now
Kalamazoo bike rider killed by hit-and-run driver

Deputies are looking for a Ford pickup and the motorist who was driving it late Thursday night
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 07052024
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 05, 2024

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are seeking a driver and a truck after a bicyclist died when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday evening.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash near the intersection of Riverview and B Avenue in Cooper Township. The investigation revealed that a 38-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a pickup truck. The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1998-2004 Ford pickup that has not yet been located.

The victim's name has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

