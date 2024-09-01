Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport prepares for holiday travel surge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As millions of people embarked on their Labor Day weekend journeys, the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport geared up for an influx of travelers Friday.

“We're excited that, you know, we can welcome the people who are here, and we're excited for those that are leaving,” said Craig Williams, the airport director.

Labor Day traditionally marks a busy period for the airport. According to Williams, "It'll be busy. But Friday and Monday are the busy days."

However, increased traffic is important for the airport and the surrounding community. "The more people who are flying from Kalamazoo to other places or who are coming into Kalamazoo, the better it is for us for the non-holiday times," he told FOX 17.

Whenever you're planning to travel, Williams says it's important to plan early.

“We just want to make sure that people tell people to book early so they can take advantage of what we have here. Because it's not also just the airlines but it's also booking car rentals. It's booking your place to stay as well,” he said.

For those opting for road trips instead of flying, Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, says gas prices are lowering across the state. "So that's terrific news. Just about wherever you're heading, you'll find prices in the low $3 range," he said.

