Kalamazoo Avenue reconstruction and two-way conversion project set to begin next month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Changes are coming to a busy stretch of roads in downtown Kalamazoo. Construction is set to begin next month following city leaders' approval of contract with local engineering firm Wightman and MDOT to manage the Kalamazoo Avenue Reconstruction and Two-Way Conversion Project.

This project will also replace aging underground infrastructure, some of which is nearly 100 years old. Along with that, storm sewer upgrades, new sidewalks, and other pedestrian safety features.

The project is part of the city's Streets for All initiative, which will later expand to cover more streets downtown — including Michigan Ave., West Main Street, and Douglas Ave.

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Construction is expected to start in early July at Park St. and Kalamazoo Ave., then move in segments toward Pitcher Ave.

One lane is expected to stay open for most of the construction, with limited complete closures.

This phase of construction will happen in small sections over the next three years and cost around $19 million.

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