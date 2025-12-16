KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Signs of the season are sprinkled throughout Kalamazoo neighborhoods, but unfortunately, so are scenes of theft from front porches — an unwelcome part of this time of year.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Fuller acknowledges this seasonal crime trend affects the community year-round.

"We see throughout the year, packages being stolen off from front porches. I know it gets a lot more attention during the holiday season, because there's a lot more coming and going," Fuller said.

Kalamazoo area neighbors asked to stay on the lookout for package thefts during holiday season

The sheriff has several reminders for residents to protect their deliveries:

Keep your tracking number handy

Get packages delivered to work, if possible

Talk to your neighbors so everyone keeps an eye out

If you think a package has been stolen, Fuller recommends taking specific steps before contacting law enforcement.

"Confirm it's been delivered. If you find that it was delivered, and it's not on your porch — contact the company that sent it. The carrier, UPS, or whoever it might be. See if they have an idea. Many times of course, these companies are sending you a picture, to show you what time it was delivered, and you'll have a picture to prove it was delivered," Fuller said.

The sheriff emphasizes that residents should report thefts regardless of package size or value.

"We've found in the past where people figured there was nothing anybody could do, and they wouldn't contact law enforcement. No matter how big, or how small your package is, or what the value is. It helps us monitor certain areas, and it helps us make sure if we're directing our resources, into the right area, we should be catching the people that are doing this," Fuller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

