K-9 Murphy credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

Police say K-9 Murphy is credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. along S. Sprinkle Rd. in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, they received a call that someone was assaulted with a firearm and soon found out that a robbery had taken place.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in Murphy to help.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and authorities recovered stolen items, a firearm and ammo at the scene.