K-9 Murphy credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

Police say K-9 Murphy is credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. along S. Sprinkle Rd. in Kalamazoo.
According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, they received a call that someone was assaulted with a firearm and soon found out that a robbery had taken place.
Officers set up a perimeter and brought in Murphy to help.
The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and authorities recovered stolen items, a firearm and ammo at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.