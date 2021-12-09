Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

K-9 Murphy credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
KDPS:K-9 Murphy
Murphy.jpg
Posted at 7:59 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 08:06:41-05

Police say K-9 Murphy is credited for helping capture an armed robbery suspect Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. along S. Sprinkle Rd. in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, they received a call that someone was assaulted with a firearm and soon found out that a robbery had taken place.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in Murphy to help.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and authorities recovered stolen items, a firearm and ammo at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time