Juvenile in custody after shots fired at Kik Pool

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A juvenile is in custody after shots were fired at a public pool in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Kik Pool at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told officers responded quickly and spoke with several individuals.

Public safety officials say no one was harmed but an unoccupied vehicle had been damaged. Two guns were confiscated at the scene.

A juvenile was arrested for the incident, which KDPS says remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

