Judge rules case against woman charged with toddler’s death to move forward

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The case against a Kalamazoo woman charged with the October 2023 death of a toddler is moving forward.

Tiffany Moore’s preliminary hearing took place Tuesday.

She is charged with three felonies, including first-degree murder and child abuse.

READ MORE: Suspect charged with murder in death of Kalamazoo baby, judge denies bond

A judge heard from witnesses Tuesday, including the victim’s mother.

She testified that Moore was watching her 15-month-old, identified in court documents as “JC,” at an apartment in Kalamazoo.

The child’s mother said that when she returned to the unit, no one was there.

A short time later, Moore arrived with the toddler who had a swollen face and bloody nose, according to the mother.

One of the doctors who cared for JC at the hospital also took the stand.

“The CT scan showed severe brain swelling to the point that we were very worried about the possibility of brain death,” Bronson Healthcare Child Advocacy Specialist Dr. Sarah Brown said on the stand. “She had bleeding in the space in between her brain and skull…and that fluid did extend down into the space in between the halves of the brain, so right in the midline. She also had enough swelling on the right side of her brain that it was pushing her whole brain towards the left.”

Doctors said, in addition to JC’s brain bleeding and swelling, the toddler also had a liver laceration.

A forensic pathologist testified after that the toddler’s cause of death was blunt force injuries, and manner of death was homicide.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that there was enough evidence to bind Moore’s case over to circuit court.

