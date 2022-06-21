Judas Priest to perform at Wings Event Center on October 21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Judas Priest will be making a stop in Kalamazoo during the band’s “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour”. The group will perform at the Wings Event Center on Friday, October 21.

The tour is celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. This year, band members Rob Halford, Glen Tipton, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Judas Priest’s first studio album Rocka Rolla was released in 1974. Their other albums include 1980’s British Steel, 1990’s Painkiller, and 2001’s Demolition. The group’s 18th and latest studio album Firepower was released in 2018.

Queensryche will open the performance. The band’s first studio album The Warning was released in 1984. Their other albums include 1990’s Empire, 2003’s Tribe, and 2011’s Dedicated to Chaos. The group’s 15th and latest studio album The Verdict was released in 2019.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” said Halford.

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free – the USA!” said Ian Hill.

“Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine – celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!” said Tipton.

Judas Priest will perform at the Wings Event Center on Friday, October 21. More information on the tour can be found on the group’s website.

