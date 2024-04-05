Joy to the State Theatre! Three Dog Night coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mama may have told me not to come, but it’s hard not to want to grab tickets to this one!

Three Dog Night is coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Whether you grew up experiencing these classics on vinyl or dancing in the kitchen while your parents crooned every word, nostalgia and good vibes await you September 19.

Tickets to relive favorites like Joy to the World, Never Been to Spain, Mama Told Me (Not to Come), and An Old Fashioned Love Song, and so many more are up for online pre-sale April 11 and open to the public April 12. Limit 4 per purchase.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. RSVP here!