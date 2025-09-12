Joshua Liggins back in court for 2021 shooting at vehicle with 8 people inside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man found guilty of shooting into a vehicle carrying eight people in 2021 was back in court for resentencing on Thursday, following an order from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Joshua Liggins appeared before Kalamazoo Circuit Court Judge Lightvoet, who reissued a 28-year sentence for one count of assault with intent to murder—the same sentence previously handed down. Liggins faced a total of eight counts of assault with intent to murder.

For the remaining seven counts, Liggins received a reduced sentence: the minimum term lowered from 22 years to 18 years and 9 months.

During the hearing, Kimberly Rinna, mother of one of the victims, addressed the court.

“Joshua Liggins inflicted violence and terrorism on his victims, and they are still struggling to recover every single day,” she said. “Completely unprovoked, Joshua Liggins blew apart my son's face and his jaw, and left him to die in the parking lot,” Rinna added.

The 2021 shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Kalamazoo strip club, leaving one person seriously injured and impacting the lives of all eight victims.

“The psychological impact needs to be stated here; there's no doubt that we will struggle with it for the rest of our lives,” Rinna said.

She continued, “His bullet blew through my son's mouth and his face, and it took with it some of his teeth. Some of his bones. Some of his gums.”

Liggins told the court Thursday he intends to appeal his sentence again.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

