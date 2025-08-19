KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Harvey's on the Mall, a Kalamazoo institution of sorts, is closing after 40 years in business in downtown Kalamazoo.

Their last call will be on Saturday, September 20.

VIDEO:

'It's been a great ride,' Harvey's on the Mall closing in September

The current owner, who has owned Harvey's for 19 years, explained why.

“It was mostly just, the time just feels right. We’ve been in the restaurant business for 29 years, my wife and I. It was time to move on to something else,” owner Steve Blinn said.

Harvey's is one of those places with many memories tied to it. It's more than a bar, and the regulars are more than regulars.

“A lot of them, I’d call my friends,” Blinn said.

Owner Steve Blinn says that so many people have reached out since they announced their closure. Many, with stories of how they met their significant other there.

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked if someone continued to carry on the torch, if Blinn would be open to that.

"If the Harvey’s legacy could continue, that would be nice,” Blinn said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube