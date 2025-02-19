Investigation launched into alleged assault outside Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators are looking into an assault that reportedly took place outside a Kalamazoo business over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the 3700 block of West Michigan Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told an argument broke out before 2 a.m. The victim told investigators he had been hit and knocked out. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

KDPS says they are in the process of identifying the people involved in the incident. Pending charges include assault and battery.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

