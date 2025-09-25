Inside look at the $26 million upgrade to Kalamazoo's wastewater treatment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo celebrated a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to revitalize and clean up the Kalamazoo River during a ceremony Thursday marking the 70th anniversary of its water treatment plant.

The celebration also showcased a new building that opened in May after three years of construction, representing a $26 million investment in water treatment infrastructure.

"This provides kind of a final filtering, before the water is discharged back to the Kalamazoo river," James Baker said.

Baker serves as the City of Kalamazoo Public Services Director and City Engineer.

Community leaders gathered to celebrate the continued efforts made throughout the year to improve the quality of the Kalamazoo River.

"We're going to continue to make sure that we're doing the best that we can, and that we're implementing the most technologically advanced treatment possible. So we can continue to protect the environment, for those future generations," Baker said.

The new facility represents the latest advancement in the community's commitment to environmental protection and water quality improvement along the Kalamazoo River.

