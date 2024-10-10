Indoor smoking blamed for Portage fire that injured firefighter

PORTAGE, Mich. — A firefighter was hurt while responding to a fire in Portage Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Barrington Drive before 5:15 p.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told firefighters saw nothing at first until they discovered smoke inside the home. They forced their way inside and removed a 63-year-old woman, who later declined to be treated at the scene.

PDPS says the fire was put out and the building was ventilated. One firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries while responding to the fire.

Smoking in bed appears to be what sparked the fire, investigators explain. They wish to remind the public of the importance of safe smoking and ensuring all smoke detectors are in working order.

